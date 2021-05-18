Bill Gates's tenure at Microsoft has come under fresh scrutiny amid revelations that the tech giant probed the billionaire founder's intimate relationship with a staffer before he left the board of directors.

The latest news on Monday, days after Gates and his wife Melinda announced their divorce, could have major repercussions for the tech founder who has cultivated an image as one of the world's most dedicated philanthropists.

Recent reports suggested a streak of questionable behaviour by the 65-year-old Gates, one of the most prominent members of the US business elite who has been the target of conspiracy theorists over his funding of the development of Covid-19 vaccines.

Microsoft confirmed reports over the weekend that its board began an investigation with an outside law firm of an affair with an employee.

Microsoft probe

Microsoft said it had received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Gates "had sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," a Microsoft spokesman said in a statement.

"A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm to conduct a thorough investigation.

Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern," the statement said.

But Gates has denied that the relationship prompted him to leave the Microsoft board last year.

A spokeswoman for Gates told the Wall Street Journal: "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably."

She added that Gates's decision to "transition off the board was in no way related to this matter."

Dismay

Other reports pointed to meetings between Gates and Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died by suicide while awaiting trial on trafficking charges.

Gates's team assured the board the Microsoft founder had met Epstein for "philanthropic reasons" and "regretted doing so," the Journal said.