The United States has blocked –– for the third time in a week –– the adoption of a joint UN Security Council statement calling for a halt to Israeli-Palestinian fighting and the protection of civilians, diplomats said.

The text drafted by China, Tunisia and Norway and calling for the "cessation of violence and respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians, especially children" was submitted late on Sunday for approval on Monday by the Council's 15 members.

The United States indicated that it "could not currently support an expression" by the Security Council, one diplomat told AFP news agency.

The text, obtained by AFP, voiced the Council's "grave concern" at the Gaza crisis and its "serious concern" regarding the possible eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem, opposing "unilateral actions" likely to further escalate tensions.

The draft also welcomed international efforts to de-escalate the situation, without reference to the United States, and reiterated the Council's support for a negotiated two-state solution allowing Israelis and Palestinians to "live side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders."

The Security Council has held three emergency meetings on the escalating violence in the past week, the latest on Sunday, without reaching a common position –– with Israel's main ally the United States accused of obstructionism.

UNGA to meet on Thursday

Meanwhile, as the fiercest Israel raids on Gaza in the region in years entered a second week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged all sides to protect civilians, while Washington, Egypt and UN mediators stepped up efforts to end the fighting.

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said the 193-member body will meet on Thursday to discuss the situation.

Gaza health officials put the Palestinian death toll since the hostilities flared last week at 212, including 61 children and 36 women. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

Hamas that governs Gaza also gave no sign that an end to resistance was imminent. Its fighters fired rockets at the Israeli coastal city of Ashdod, and medics said seven people had been injured.

At least seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza on Monday by early evening, including two that died in a missile attack on a seven-storey office building in Gaza City, medics said.

The intensity of Israeli strikes has tended to increase after dark.

"My children couldn't sleep all night even after the wave of intensive bombing stopped," said Umm Naeem, 50, a mother of five, as she shopped for bread in Gaza City.

On the edge of Gaza's Jabalya refugee camp, firefighters tried to put out fires caused by an Israeli artillery shell to a sponge factory. Vast clouds of smoke filled the skies.

Workers cleared debris from wrecked buildings from the streets and tried to repair damaged telephone and electricity lines. People also searched through the rubble of ruined buildings to retrieve belongings.

