French President Emmanuel Macron will host African leaders and chiefs of global financial institutions for the Africa Finance Summit this week.

The platform aims to help Sudan in its transition era and provide African countries with critical financing in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

With some two dozen African heads of state due to attend the summit on Tuesday, the occasion will both mark a return to in-person top-level gatherings after the Covid-19 pandemic made video conferences the norm.

Who is attending the summit?

The summit hosts many high-level officials from global financial institutions as well as those from the continent.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, and Akinwumi Adesina, chairperson of the African Development Bank (AfDB), will be in attendance.

International financial leaders participating will include IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva as well as World Bank managing director of operations Axel van Trotsenburg. From Europe, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will take part.

President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia will also be among the guests. Ethiopia has been locked in a long dispute with Sudan over water resources that has sometimes threatened to erupt into a wider regional conflict.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame paid a rare visit to France at a time when Paris has been pressing for reconciliation with Kigali after a historic report made clear that the French government failed to stop the 1994 genocide.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to attend the summit as well. The Egyptian ruler will make another journey to its key ally France after his state visit enraged rights activists in late 2020.

Why is the Africa Finance Summit held in France?

Since the announcement of the summit made headlines, many Africans have asked the same question. Honestly, no one knows why a summit where African economies will be discussed is held in France, which is not in Africa.

Nonetheless, the summit is seen as another effort by French President Macron to strengthen France’s paternalistic relations with its former colonies and beyond in Africa.

Moreover, Macron like his predecessors, Francois Holland and Nicholas Sarkozy, seeks to build ties with emerging countries which were not colonised by France -such as Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Ethiopia.