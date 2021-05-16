WORLD
3 MIN READ
ICC urged to probe Israeli bombing of media offices in Gaza
Reporters sans Frontieres calls upon the International Criminal Court to determine whether Israeli air strikes on a Gaza building housing media outlets constituted a war crime.
ICC urged to probe Israeli bombing of media offices in Gaza
Palestinian journalists cover the destroyed Jala Tower, which was housing international press offices, following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on May 15, 2021. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
May 16, 2021

Press freedom watchdog Reporters sans Frontieres (Reporters Without Borders) has asked the International Criminal Court to determine whether Israeli air strikes on a Gaza building housing media outlets constituted a war crime.

They acted on Sunday after Israeli air strikes flattened the 13-storey Jala Tower in Gaza housing Qatar-based Al Jazeera television and the US news agency The Associated Press Saturday.

Separately, Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor, also called for an independent investigation, saing the Israeli government has yet to provide clear evidence supporting its attack.

Israeli defence officials claimed the building housed not only news bureaus but offices of Hamas. They gave the building's owner an hour to evacuate the tower.

But RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said in a statement, "deliberately targeting media outlets constitutes a war crime."

READ MORE: Israel kills 42 more Palestinians in Gaza as death toll nears 200

War crimes

RECOMMENDED

"By intentionally destroying media outlets, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are not only inflicting unacceptable material damage on news operations," said Deloire.

"They are also, more broadly, obstructing media coverage of a conflict that directly affects the civilian population," the statement added. 

"We call on the International Criminal Court's prosecutor to determine whether these air strikes constitute war crimes."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended the strike, alleging the building also hosted a Palestinian "terrorist" intelligence office.

RSF recalled that it had earlier asked the ICC to investigate what it regards as war crimes by the Israeli army against dozens of Palestinian journalists covering protests in Gaza in 2018.

READ MORE: In pictures: Girl survives Israeli strike that kills her mother, siblings

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry