A bleacher packed with worshippers has collapsed in a synagogue in occupied West Bank on the eve of a major Jewish holiday, killing two people and wounding more than 150 others, medics said.

Amateur footage on Sunday showed the stands collapsing during prayers at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

The synagogue in Givat Zeev, just north of occupied Jerusalem, was filled with hundreds of ultra-Orthodox worshippers.

Israeli TV stations showed rows of rescue vehicles lined up in the town as medics evacuated the wounded on stretchers.

A spokesman for Magen David Adom told Channel 13 that paramedics had treated over 157 people for injuries and pronounced two dead, a man in his 50s and a 12-year-old boy.

Stampede deaths

The accident came weeks after a stampede at a a religious festival in northern Israel killed 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The stampede triggered renewed criticism over the broad autonomy granted to the country's politically powerful ultra-Orthodox minority.