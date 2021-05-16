Tens of thousands of people from all walks of life joined rallies in cities across North America, calling for an end to Israel's brutal attack on innocent civilians in Gaza and across Palestine.

Gatherings to show solidarity with Palestinians took place on Saturday in cities including New York, Dallas, San Diego, Edmonton, Philadelphia, Toronto, Vancouver, Boston, Washington, Montreal, Portland, Dearborn.

Brooklyn, New York

About 2,000 people turned out in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn, chanting "Free, free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

They waved Palestinian flags and held placards that read "End Israeli Apartheid" and "Freedom for Gaza."

Many protesters wore black and white, and red and white, keffiyeh scarves, while drivers sounded car horns and motorcyclists revved their engines as the sun beat down.

Many Jewish people attended, carrying placards that said "Not in my name" and "Solidarity with Palestine", as the protesters took over a street in the area which has a large Arab population.

A few dozen police officers looked on at the peaceful protest, dubbed "Defend Palestine."

"I'm here because I want a Palestinian life to equal an Israeli life and today it doesn't," said 35-year-old Emraan Khan, a corporate strategist from Manhattan, as he waved a Palestinian flag.

"When you have a nuclear-armed state and another state of villagers with rocks it is clear who is to blame," he added.

Alison Zambrano, a 20-year-old student, travelled from neighboring Connecticut for the demo.

"Palestinians have the right to live freely and children in Gaza should not be being killed," she told AFP.

Mashhour Ahmad, a 73-year-old Palestinian who has lived in New York for 50 years, said "don't blame the victim for the aggression."