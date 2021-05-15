Thirty people have been sentenced to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo for their role in anti-police violence marking the end of Ramadan in the capital Kinshasa.

A policeman was killed on Thursday as rival Muslim groups fought over the right to celebrate the Eid festivities marking the end of Ramadan at the Martyrs Stadium, a major sports stadium, officials said.

A summary of a cabinet meeting on Saturday also referred to the death of an 81-year-old woman in hospital following the violence.

The government has also confirmed that one policewoman was in critical condition and 46 others were injured, with eight in a serious state.

About 10 police vehicles were damaged including one that was completely incinerated.

The police used tear gas bombs and warning shots to disperse the crowd.

A total of 38 people who had been arrested appeared at Friday's trial. The trial was broadcast live on public television and lasted until the early hours of Saturday.

They faced charges ranging from criminal association and rebellion to assault and attempted murder.

A lawyer for civil parties, Chief Tshipamba, told AFP 30 people were sentenced to death and a recording of the proceedings obtained by AFP confirmed the verdict.

One defendant was jailed for five years for rebellion, five others were acquitted and the court declared itself not competent to judge the minors arrested.