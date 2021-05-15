The American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), a Chicago-based nonprofit, has appealed to Arabs and Muslims in the United States to reject the Biden administration's invitation to celebrate Eid with them online on May 16.

The non-profit, which is meant to "support the American public and media about issues related to Palestine," argued that President Joe Biden's statements on Israeli aggression on Palestine were "outrageous" and make him complicit in the violence being perpetrated by the Zionist forces against Palestinians.

"The statements not only completely ignore the Israeli assault on Al-Aqsa and the Muslims worshipping inside, the expulsion taking place in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, and the ongoing siege of Gaza that has already claimed the lives of hundreds, but also have the audacity to lay the blame on the victims; the Palestinian people," the AMP said in a press statement.

Although Biden received overwhelming support from American Muslims during the US presidential election, his comments on Israel have rubbed them up the wrong way, even sparking anger and condemnation from several Democratic Party lawmakers, including Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.

"We can't stand idly by when the United States government sends $3.8 billion of military aid to Israel that is used to demolish Palestinian homes, imprison Palestinian children and displace Palestinian families," said Congresswoman Pressley while addressing the senate on Friday