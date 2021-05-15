A top Pakistani minister has urged UN chief Antonio Guterres to call Israeli aggression against Palestine a "massacre" not "conflict," as Israeli warplanes continued to bomb and destroy civilian and residential sites in besieged Gaza.

"With respect honorable SG [Secretary General of UN] this is not a conflict but a massacre by an occupation power and UN needs to enforce its responsibility to protect the Palestinian people against Israel's state terrorism," Shireen Mazari wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

She was replying to UN chief Antonio Guterres' tweet that called for "de-escalation" and "cessation of hostilities" in Gaza and Israel.

"This conflict can only increase radicalisation and extremism in the whole region," Guterres wrote.

"Remember Ch(arter) VII of UN Charter!" Mazari added, referring to section of the document allowing for the UN Security Council to determine the existence of any threat to the peace, or act of aggression, and to take military and nonmilitary action to restore international peace and security.

World's largest open-air prison