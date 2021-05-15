The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has once again come under heavy criticism for failing to come up with a strong response against the Israeli violence targetting Palestinians.

The OIC was formed in 1969 in response to an Israeli arson attack on the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

"It was founded based on the fact that Jerusalem is a holy city for the entire Muslim world, and it has to be protected and it has to come back to the fold of Islam," Sami al Arian, the Director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, told TRT World.

"Yet we see today that there is an attempt by the Israeli government and by the settlers to take over the Al Aqsa mosque. We have witnessed this throughout the entire month of Ramadan. And OIC has not responded at all."

"If you look at the actions of the OIC and the countries it is very feeble, it is very weak," he said.

According to the OIC’s charter, the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia will be the body’s temporary headquarters “until the liberation of the city of Al Quds (Jerusalem) so that it will become the permanent headquarters of the organisation”.

The OIC's charter clearly shows how deeply embedded the Palestinian issue is in the existence of the Muslim body. It also highlights Saudi Arabia's role in it.

But the Gulf nations of yesterday are very different from what they are today.

In recent years, since Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) wielded a strong influence over the Saudi monarchy after becoming the Crown Prince in 2017, questions regarding the ability of the OIC to craft intelligent policies in support of the Muslim causes, such as Palestine and Kashmir, have only grown louder.

Saudi Arabia's close ally the UAE unashamedly normalised relations with Israel in September last year. Riyadh has not made any statements to counter the UAE's move.