Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin hardened his tone toward Israel, condemning its ongoing military aggression on Palestine.

The Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of 133 Palestinians, including 36 children and 20 women. The death toll is likely to increase as the Zionist state has intensified air strikes on Gaza.

In a televised address on Saturday, Prime Minister Yassin said he held a phone call with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo to discuss the situation in Palestine.

"In our conversation, President Joko Widodo and I agree that the regime’s despicable actions should cease immediately. We were of similar views that the international community, especially the United Nations (UN) Security Council, should act swiftly to cease all forms of violence committed by Israel, and save the lives of Palestinians," Yassin said.

In this regard, Yassin added: "Malaysia will take the lead, together with Indonesia and Brunei, in issuing a joint statement to strongly condemn Israel’s oppressive attacks on the Palestinians."

In its strongest comments since Israel imposed war on Palestine about seven days ago, Malaysia has used unambiguous language to criticize the Israeli government.

"Malaysia has been closely following the latest developments taking place against our brothers and sisters in Palestine, especially the inhumane and hostile aggressions by the regime in the Gaza Strip and atrocities committed against the Palestinians in the West Bank," Yassin said.

Last week, Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein slammed the Israeli government for showing disregard for the international law and unashamedly allowing Zionist settlers to forcibly evict Palestinians from their home and strengthening the occupation of the land.