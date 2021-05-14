Russia has formally designated the United States and the Czech Republic as "unfriendly states" amid the biggest crisis in ties between Moscow and Washington in years.

The Russian government released a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that was accompanied by a list of "unfriendly states" that "have carried out unfriendly actions" against Russia, Russian nationals or Russian entities.

The list now includes the US and the Czech Republic.

The Czech embassy will be allowed to employ no more than 19 Russian nationals and the US embassy none at all, Moscow said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow remained ready for dialogue, state news agency TASS reported, stressing the fact that Russia had now only two nations on its "unfriendly states" list.

Prague said the step would only "escalate relations" between Moscow and the Czech Republic, the EU and its allies.

"We are sorry that Russia has embarked on the confrontation road to its own detriment," the Czech foreign ministry said in a statement.

"This measure will also indirectly affect the potential development of relations between ordinary citizens, tourism, and the development of business relations," it added.

READ MORE:Czech Republic expels more Russians amid diplomatic spat

READ MORE:Czech Republic urges EU, NATO allies to expel Russian intelligence members