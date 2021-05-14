Poverty, frequent natural disasters and other socio-economic dilemmas – nothing could affect the long traditional celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr in the South Asian nation of Bangladesh for many generations. On Eid, Muslims in the country usually visit each other. The hosts treat guests with homemade delicacies like Payesh, a sweet and spicy rice pudding. Payesh is offered to neighbours, poor people and people from other faiths, too.

Hindus, Buddhists and Christians offer Eid wishes to Muslims and Muslims in turn entertain them with desserts and feasts. Eid symbolises tolerance, ethnic harmony and multiculturalism in Bangladesh, a country with a population of 170 million people.

But this time, the Eid festivities were marred by both the economic and emotional impact of the pandemic as well as Israel's naked aggression on Palestine, which claimed 119 Palestinian lives, including 31 children, and injured over 800 more.

Bangladesh has supported the Palestinian cause for many decades. The people of Bangladesh have always protested the Zionist Israeli occupation whenever they have imposed war and committed atrocities against Palestinians.

In the 1980s, the government of Bangladesh released a postal card supporting the rights of the Palestinian Muslims and condemning Israeli aggression.

As Israeli jets continue to pound Gaza and mobs go berserk in Palestinian neighbourhoods, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel's attack on the worshippers at Al Aqsa mosque, calling it "the attacks of terrorist nature and violence unleashed on the innocent devotees and civilians at Al Aqsa mosque compound.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged the international community to take sustainable measures to end such "heinous acts" anywhere and everywhere in the world, including Palestine.

The people of Bangladesh are shocked by Israel's disregard for human rights and its penchant for waging war on Palestine. Bangladeshi people have often come out on the streets and put up massive demonstrations, formed human chains, to express their anger and resentment against the Israeli occupation of Palestine.