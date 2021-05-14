As the town of 75,000 people was stormed by Daesh-linked militants in late March in northern Mozambique, law enforcement agencies gave priority to white people during the rescue operation and left the black locals exposed to danger.

Amnesty's report is based on the testimonies of more than a dozen witnesses.

On March 24, when the militants swooped in on the coastal town of Palma, around 200 people, made up of mainly civil servants and foreign workers, took shelter in the beachfront Amarula Palma Hotel. Among the people the police and counter-insurgency units sought to rescue were about 20 white workers who were holed up in the hotel, according to Amnesty.

For the rescue operation, the Mozambican government asked Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), a private South African mercenary group, to help them fight the militants and save the holed up civilians.

Much to the dismay of the local black population, the Amnesty report quoting eyewitnesses said that the hotel manager and DAG operatives prioritised the safety of white contractors over local black people. DAG however rejects the claim.

One survivor told Amnesty International: “We were about 220 people trapped there in the hotel – we [local Black people] were the majority, and the whites were supposed to be about 20. After the rescue and escape, we were about 170 people still alive. Most of the whites were rescued by helicopters before we left the hotel by car.”

Another survivor said: “We didn't want all white people to be rescued, because we knew that if all the whites left, we would be left there to die. We heard them talking about the plan to take all the whites and leave the Blacks.”

The witnesses recalled that the manager of the hotel took his two German Shepherd dogs to safety via helicopter, leaving people behind.