At least 10 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank where forces are using live fire against protesters, leaving hundreds of Palestinians wounded.

According to a statement by the Palestine Red Crescent Society on Friday, its medical teams dealt with 10 fatalities and 500 wounded in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli violence on Fridays in the area is a traditional facet of the long running oppression, but the fresh attacks comes as Israel is engaged in major aggression with Palestinians in blockaded Gaza where at least 122 Palestinians, including 31 children and 20 women, have been killed, and 900 others wounded in the ongoing Israeli aggression.

"Two citizens who arrived in serious condition at Salfit hospital after being wounded by Israeli army's live fire to the chest and stomach ... are dead," Palestine's Health Ministry said on Friday, after announcing two other deaths earlier in the day. Salfit is a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank adjacent to an Israeli settlement.

Later seven deaths were reported.

Then the Palestinian Health Ministry reported the death of an eighth man, shot in the head in al Rihiya. He was taken to Yatta Governmental Hospital.

Later in the evening, health officials said a ninth Palestinian was killed in Salem and a tenth died after being shot by live bullets in the head in Asira al Qibliya, near the city of Nablus.

Those deaths come hours after after the Israeli army reported that one person was killed after attempting to stab an Israeli soldier. That came after six other Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank earlier in the day.

Controversial shootings

Rights groups have condemned past shootings of Palestinians by the Israeli military under questionable circumstances.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Friday's West Bank clashes, affecting multiple locations, had left hundreds of people wounded, including from tear gas and rubber bullets.

A Palestinian security source said that Friday's unrest was "the most intense since the second intifida," the uprising that began in 2000.

