Azerbaijan and Armenia are holding talks to resolve border tensions, Russia's RIA news agency cited the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry as saying, a day after Armenia accused its neighbour of violating its borders.

Talks began on Friday after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan's military of crossing the southern border and trying to claim territory.

Armenia's prosecutor general on Thursday also opened a criminal case into "an infringement of territorial integrity", accusations Azerbaijan dismissed.

Azerbaijan dismissed the accusations on Friday, saying it was enforcing its own border and called Pashinyan's claims provocative.

Azerbaijan said its "border troops are taking positions that belong to Azerbaijan, in the Lachin and Kalbajar districts."

Following its accusations, Pashinyan's office said he had made a formal request to a Russia-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), to hold consultations.

Tensions over lake

Armenia on Thursday accused Azerbaijan's military of crossing the southern border in an "infiltration" to "lay siege" to a lake that is shared by the two countries.

Azerbaijan rejected the claims.

Western countries including the United States and France raised concerns, with tensions still high after last year's war between the longtime rivals over Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The six-week conflict claimed some 6,000 lives and ended after Armenia vacating swathes of territory it had occupied for decades.

Turning to CSTO

Pashinyan informed Russian President Vladimir Putin of his decision to turn to the CSTO during a phone call late on Thursday, his office said.

Under the treaty, members of the bloc, which also includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, consider aggression against one member as aggression against them all.