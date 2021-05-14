Calling on the world to stand against Israeli attacks on Palestine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey will not accept Israeli persecution, even if the whole world ignores it.

Those who remain silent or openly back Israel's bloodshed should know one day it will be their turn, Erdogan said while addressing a virtual meeting of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party.

"It is imperative that UN Security Council takes steps to ensure peace in Jerusalem in line with decisions of the General Assembly," he said.

On Israeli attacks, Erdogan said Turkey is ready to actively support any initiative by the UN, and take responsibility for peace.

If the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation does not take a "concrete" stance against Israeli attacks, it will discredit its own existence, the Turkish president added.

The Muslim bloc has called an emergency ministerial meeting on Sunday to discuss Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories.

READ MORE: Erdogan offers strategy based diplomacy to rein in Israel

Tensions have been running high in occupied East Jerusalem over the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Israeli settlers are waiting on a Supreme Court verdict to determine whether they will evict Palestinian families living in the neighbourhood since the 1950s.

READ MORE: Palestinians in Gaza flee homes as over 100 dead in Israeli attacks