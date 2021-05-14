The US pipeline network shut down by a cyberattack has said it has restarted its entire network and resumed fuel deliveries to all markets, but gas stations up and down the East Coast were still facing shortages after a wave of panic buying.

President Joe Biden hailed the "good news" and urged Americans to remain calm as supplies are restored over the next few days.

While "we'll not feel the effects at the pump immediately," there will be a "return to normalcy beginning this weekend and continuing in the next week," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Frantic motorists from Florida to Maryland had lined up at gas stations trying to fill their tanks and other containers, and the surge in demand sent the national average price above $3 a gallon for the first time since late 2014 despite government efforts to ease the supply crunch.

Colonial Pipeline announced late Thursday that the whole system was back up and running after it initiated the restart to its network late Wednesday.

"We can now report that we have restarted our entire pipeline system and that product delivery has commenced to all markets we serve," the statement said.

However, the company again cautioned that it would take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal and some areas "may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions."

The company pledged to move as much gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as it could safely until markets return to normal.

More than half of the gas stations in Virginia had run out of fuel after the rush of customers drained their tanks, according to data Thursday from the GasBuddy tracking site.

'Don't panic'

Georgia and South Carolina were facing a similar level of shortages, and the nation's capital was running dry, with 73 percent of stations on empty, and 68 percent in North Carolina, according to the data.

About a third of the stations in Florida, Maryland and Tennessee were out.

"I know seeing lines at the pumps or gas stations with no gas can be extremely stressful, but this is a temporary situation. Do not get more gas than you need," Biden said. "Don't panic."

Colonial Pipeline operates the largest fuel conduit system in the United States, which sends gasoline and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast of Texas to the populous east coast through 5,500 miles (8,850 kilometers) of ducts that serve 50 million consumers.

The government has temporarily waived clean air regulations and rules on shipping and trucking to help get fuel to the affected areas quickly.

But Bill O'Grady of Confluence Investment Management said the restoration of supplies will take time.