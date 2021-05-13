Three rockets have been launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties, according to the Israeli military.

There was no immediate comment from Beirut about the rare incident.

Israel and Palestinian groups in Gazahave been trading fire this week in their worst hostilities for years.

The latest incident did not appear to signal the opening of a new front.

"A short while ago, three rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the Galilee," Israel's army said in a statement.

"According to protocol no sirens were sounded," - an allusion to Israeli air defences that ignore rockets set to hit unpopulated areas.

READ MORE:Is Hezbollah heading for an early exit from Syria

First such incident in years