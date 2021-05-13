Ihab Jawad Al-Wazni, a famous Iraqi activist, was assassinated by unidentified gunmen on May 9 outside his home in the southern city of Karbala.

No group claimed responsibility for the killing.

The murder however sparked massive protests in Karbala. Hundreds of people took to the streets in the predominantly Shia city condemning the assassination.

Protesters blocked roads and burned tyres. They demanded the Iraqi authorities find out the attackers and reveal their identity to the public.

Demonstrators said if the perpetrators were not revealed to the public, the protests would escalate and spread to other parts of the country.

Dr. Tallha Abdulrazaq, a security expert on the Middle East from the University of Exeter, told TRT World that the nature of the killing suggests that pro-Iranian Shia militia groups are behind the assassinations of both Al Wazni and several other prominent Iraqis.

Since 2003, according to Abdulrazaq the Shia militias have tracked the killings of those who criticise or oppose them, and Iraq has become a state that serves such extremist groups rather than the local population.

“That is precisely why the protesters reacted by attacking the Iranian consulate because everyone knows who's truly responsible,” Abdulrazaq said.

Nearly 30 Iraqi activists have been killed by unknown gunmen since 2019 and dozens of others have been abducted.

“The killer parties are well known. Today all Iraqis, even kids know which party is carrying out the killings. It is armed militias supported by regional countries and the whole world knows who it is,” a protester from Karbala said.

Without naming Iran, the UN holds “militias” responsible for these assassinations.

Although Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has vowed to prosecute the attackers, no perpetrator has been brought to justice so far.

On Sunday evening, protesters gathered outside the Iranian Consulate in Karbala to condemn Iran’s affiliation with the killing of al-Wazni.

Iran strongly condemned the attack on its consulate in Karbala and called on the Iraqi government to protect its diplomatic missions in the country.

In 2019, protesters made some attempts to burn down Iranian consulates both in Najaf and Karbala, the holy cities for Shias in Iraq.

Al Wazni, who was an outspoken critic of Iran and its proxy militias, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in December 2019.

At that time, another civilian activist in Karbala, Fahim Al-Taie, who was fifty-three, was killed in an attack by gunmen on a motorbike, with weapons equipped with silencers.

Watheq Alsadoon, Iraqi Studies expert at Center for Middle Eastern Studies(ORSAM) based in Ankara, also holds pro-Iranian militant groups responsible for these assassinations.

“Most of the Iraqi people and most politicians (inside and outside the authority) know that those who carry out assassinations against activists are the armed factions associated with Iran,” Alsadoon told TRT World.

Alsadoon said that armed factions linked to Iran have clearly admitted on some social media accounts that they are the ones carrying out the assassinations.

Alsadoon also claimed that many activists have shared screenshots of death threats they have received from Iran-backed militias.

Alsadoon said that since the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, Iran's strategy is centered around fuelling violence and instability in the country.

Iran's policy consists of two goals, which the Shia-majority countries always try to balance.