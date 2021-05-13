President Biden has come under criticism for his pro-Israel stance and turning a blind eye to the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

The violent raid on the Al Aqsa mosque and deadly Israeli airstrikes on Palestine's civilian neighbourhoods have put the American President on a tightrope with progressives in his Democrat Party who are becoming increasingly vocal in their criticism of Israel, a nation that enjoys unwavering support across party lines in the US.

25 Democratic Party members of Congress have urged the US government to “exert diplomatic pressure” on Israel to stop its violent attacks on Palestinians as well as the forced displacement of Palestinian residents in East Jerusalem.

In the letter, addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and sent on Wednesday, the lawmakers say, more than 5,000 Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem have been demolished by Israel within the last 50 years.

Hence, the pattern of forced displacement, the letter argues, is “in clear violation” of international laws.

Tensions spiked after an Israeli court last week ordered the eviction of Palestinian residents from the historic Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. The move sparked protests. Palestinians argued the evictions are part of a wider ethnic cleansing agenda Israel has been pursuing for decades in order to erase the Palestinian identity in Jerusalem.

The protests soon met with a violent crackdown by Israeli armed forces, who unleashed brute force on Palestinian civilians as well as worshippers at the city’s Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

The ongoing Israeli airstrikes in the besieged enclave of Gaza have killed at least 83 people, including seven women and 17 children, and injured 388 people, according to the latest statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

As the violence against Palestinians rages on, Democratic lawmakers say US Secretary Blinken should send the “strongest possible diplomatic message to Israel” to end forced evictions of Palestinians and the establishment of illegal settlements.

"East Jerusalem is part of the West Bank, and, under international law, Israel is in military occupation of this territory," said the letter.

The initiative was led by Representative Marie Newman and Mark Pocan and signed by prominent progressives including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

The side of Occupation