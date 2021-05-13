Italy's anti-trust authority has fined Google more than $120 million (100 million euros) for shutting out a rival's smartphone app offering recharging of electric vehicles.

Google's Android operating system and Google Play app store dominate the Italian market, and the authority said the firm abused its market position by blocking an Enel X app for users of electric vehicles.

The regulator added on Thursday that it would require Google to make Enel X's app available on Android Auto, which mirrors features of an Android device, such as a smartphone, on a car dashboard screen.

"We respectfully disagree with the authority’s decision and we will review our options," a Google spokesman said in a statement.

He added that some apps are not supported on the Android Auto platform "based on driver-distraction tests and regulatory and industry standards".

The fine of more than $120 million is for a violation of article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which regulates monopolies and issues involving restriction of competition.

'Google favoured its own maps app'

Italy found Google did not allow Enel X Italia to develop an Android Auto-compatible version of its JuicePass app.