Germany saw over 23,000 far-right extremist attacks in 2020, nearly a 20 percent increase from 2019, according to the latest German government figures.

Attacks against ethnic, religious, and political minorities sent alarm bells ringing when the numbers clocked in at the highest in 20 years – more so in a year when the country was largely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's Muslim minorities have been particularly targetted with the murder of nine people of immigrant background in the town of Hanau in February 2020. The dead included five Turkish nationals.

Abdassamad el Yazidi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Germany says space is shrinking for Muslims to be able to live normal, peaceful lives in the country.

In a damning indictment of the state of Germany, Yazidi tells TRT World that "every day we get reports of attacks on Muslim men and women in the streets, particularly those women who wear the hijab, we see attacks on businesses, almost weekly attacks on mosques."

"Even our own Chairman, Mr. Aiman Mazyek, gets regular death threats, the situation is very very dangerous, Muslims in Germany do not feel safe anymore," he adds.

Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer expressed his concern over the rise in far-right violence across the country saying that the government is perturbed about the "particularly serious increase" in the numbers.

He said, "after the murder of Walter Lübcke and the attack on the synagogue in Halle, Hanau was the third right-wing terrorist attack in just a few months," adding that it showed "right-wing extremism is the greatest threat to security in our country."

Walter Lubcke was a ruling party politician in the State of Hesse - he was known for his pro-migrant views and received multiple death threats after openly saying at a public gathering that people were free to leave the country if they opposed helping those claiming asylum. He was killed at his home by a far-right extremist in June 2019.

The attack on the synagogue in the city of Halle saw two people dead and two others injured on the Holy Jewish day of Yom Kippur.

Little political will

Abdassamad el Yazidi believes that the lack of political will to defeat far-right violence, particularly against Muslims, has made things worse. He fears that the 'hate speech' coming from some German politicians often translates into attacks on Muslims living in Germany.

Yazidi is referring to former Press officer Christian Luth of the Alternative for Deutschland, who allegedly said: "We can always shoot them (migrants) later, that's not an issue. Or gas them, as you wish. It doesn't matter to me". The Alternative for Deutschland is seen as a far-right political party in Germany.