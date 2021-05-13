Weary Palestinians marked a deadly Eid al Fitr festival, drawing an end to the Muslim month of fasting, as continuing Israeli air strikes in Gaza kill at least 100 people.

Gaza's Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday that the enclave's death toll rose to 103 Palestinians, including 27 children and 11 women, as the number of wounded reached 580 since the start of hostilities late on Monday.

Israel continued pummelling Gaza with air strikes on Thursday, as local media quoted Israel Defence Forces Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman as saying plans for a ground invasion of Gaza have been drawn up to be presented to the Staff for approval.

Two infantry brigades were sent to the area, indicating preparations for a possible ground invasion.

In another sign violence could escalate further, Israel’s defence minister approved the mobilisation of 9,000 more reservist troops.

The Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the latest mobilisation approved by Defence Minister Benny Gantz was an “exceptional call-up.”

A visit by Egyptian security officials to the region was a significant development in international efforts to bring about a ceasefire; such efforts have been key to ending past rounds of fighting.

READ MORE:Egypt delegation in Tel Aviv for ceasefire talks

Eid al Fitr, the holiday marking the end of a month of daylong fasting, is usually a festive time which families prepare for by shopping for new clothes and planning large feasts.

But in Gaza residents braced for more devastation as Israel carries out one wave of bone-rattling air strikes after another, sending plumes of smoke rising into the air.

Thursday's strikes hit al Walid, a five-storey building, in western Gaza, razing it to the ground. It housed residential apartments and commercial stores, in addition to the office of a Turkish relief group, Yardimeli.

The owner of the five-story building said he got a call from the Israeli military on Thursday asking him to evacuate it before an air strike brought it down.

“The building is residential, what is in to hit?” said the man, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns.

The Israeli military later said the building housed intelligence offices used by Hamas.

Israeli bombardment has so far toppled three apartment towers in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Gaza rulers Hamas has urged the faithful to mark communal Eid prayers inside their homes or the nearest mosques instead of out in the open, as is traditional.

Diversion of flights at Ben Gurion airport

Gaza resistance groups fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel for a second day. Armed groups like Hamas rely on homemade weaponry in stark comparison to the Israeli military armed with a $16.6 billion spending budget.

A total of seven people have been killed in Israel. Among them were a soldier killed by an anti-tank missile and a 6-year-old child hit in a rocket attack.