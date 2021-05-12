Hamas has unleashed a fresh barrage of deadly rocket fire towards Israel in retaliation for the levelling of a 14-storey building in Gaza by Israel, which ruled out an imminent ceasefire.

Hamas said the volley of 130 rockets, which set off air raid warnings up to Tel Aviv, was a response to the destruction of Gaza City's Al Sharouk tower.

The tower, which spewed black smoke from bright embers following the strike, was described by Israel as housing the Hamas intelligence service.

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz had earlier vowed more attacks on Hamas and other groups in Gaza to bring "total, long-term quiet" before considering a ceasefire.

"This is just the beginning," warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We'll deliver them blows they haven't dreamt of."

Palestinian groups in Gaza have launched more than 1,000 rockets since Monday, which mainly are makeshift, handmade rockets.

Israel's army has carried out more than 350 air strikes on the crowded coastal enclave.

Bloodshed triggered by Israeli aggression

The most intense hostilities in seven years have killed at least 67 people in Gaza, including 6 women and 17 children, and seven in Israel, including a soldier and one Indian national, since Monday.

The six-year-old boy died after a rocket struck his home in Sderot, where four other people were being treated for injuries, the United Hatzalah volunteer rescue agency said.

Three Palestinians have been killed in occupied West Bank clashes since Monday. And at least 230 Palestinians and 110 Israelis have been wounded.

The bloodshed was triggered by Israeli aggression at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound, which is sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

Abbas: We will resist more and more

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Palestinians will continue to resist against the Israeli attacks.

“We will not have any more patience, but we will resist more and more.”

"We will be more resilient until we achieve victory and liberation on all our occupied lands," he said.

As world powers voiced growing alarm over the crisis, the UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland warned that "we're escalating towards a full-scale war".

The UN Security Council held another emergency meeting without agreeing on a joint statement due to opposition from the United States, Israel's ally.

Netanyahu spoke late Wednesday to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who reiterated his call to "end the violence".

Jewish mobs attack Palestinians in several cities