WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU court rules for group seeking to ban imports from Israeli settlements
Luxembourg-based General Court ruled that European Commission’s 2019 ruling failed to state reasons for its decision not to register the ECI, a petition aimed at preventing EU companies from importing goods produced in settlements.
EU court rules for group seeking to ban imports from Israeli settlements
In this May 19, 2020 file photo, a view shows the Israeli settlement of Har Homa in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
May 12, 2021

A European Union court has ruled in favour of litigants seeking to ban the import of goods from Israeli settlements on occupied land, rescinding a decision by the bloc's executive in 2019 not to register a citizens' petition they had submitted.

The European Commission failed to adequately state the reasons for its decision not to register the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI), the Luxembourg-based General Court said in a statement.

ECIs are proposals for legislation that the European Commission is obliged to consider when they are supported by the signatures of one million EU citizens.

The Commission's explanation for refusing to register the ECI was that it would disrupt economic and financial relations with a third country.

"A citizen presenting such a proposed initiative must be given the opportunity to understand the Commission’s reasoning," the court ruled.

READ MORE:Court says EU states must label Israeli settlement products

Illegal under international law

Tom Moerenhout, a professor opposed to trade with Israeli settlements in occupied territory that Palestinians seek for an independent state, and six other citizens sued the Commission over its decision.

RECOMMENDED

Their ECI aimed to prevent European companies from importing goods produced in settlements — which are seen by most countries as illegal under international law — or exporting products there, calling such a trade illegal.

"Without mentioning Israel's settlement activities directly, the initiative defends principles relevant to any territory in the world under military occupation," Moerenhout wrote in the online publication Electronic Intifada in 2019.

"These principles would apply, for example, to Western Sahara, which is occupied by Morocco. We were simply seeking that the EU uphold international law."

Israel denies that its settlements break international law.

Palestinians want to establish a state on territory occupied by Israel since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. 

They argue that settlements on occupied land are an unlawful violation of the Geneva conventions and multiple UN resolutions.

The judgment came from the EU's second-highest court, whose rulings can be appealed to the EU Court of Justice.

READ MORE:UN list targets firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded