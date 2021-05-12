For the second year running, Muslims marked the end of the holy month of Ramdan under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's celebrations, prayers and engagements are likely to be muted. Celebration to celebrate the end of the month of fasting for many will be on May 13 or 14.

Even so, Muslims worldwide will take the opportunity to fashion a moment of prayer, reflection and remembering those that can't celebrate in the same way.

What is Eid al Fitr?

Eid al Fitr, which translates as 'festival of breaking the fast', marks the end of the fasting month, which lasts between 29 or 30 days. Muslims typically use the occasion to reaffirm family and community bonds.

Eid is announced at the beginning of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar called Shawwal, which follows the month of Ramadan. The sighting of the moon is therefore important in announcing the start of a new lunar month.

Why will Eid be different for some this year?

In places like India, the global epicentre of Covid-19, which also has one of the largest Muslim populations at 204 million, families will be praying that their loved ones remain safe from a disease that has been taking both young and old through a new deadly variant.

For Palestinians, Eid al Fitr has been celebrated under Israeli occupation for decades, but parents will try to give their children at least one jubilant day. This year will be more difficult than most as Israeli jets are bombing Gaza, killing tens of people and wounding hundreds.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have been gripped by weeks of protests against the occupation and the ensuing violent Israeli retaliation will likely result in sombre, but defiant, celebrations.