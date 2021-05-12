Several Palestinians in Jerusalem have reported receiving threatening text messages that claim to be from Israeli intelligence on Monday, following the brutal suppression of protests at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

“Hello! You have been identified to have taken part in violent acts at Al-Aqsa Mosque. We will hold you accountable. - Israeli intelligence,” the text message reads.

It was sent to several activists and journalists, including a Vice photographer and CNN producer, as well as a prominent preacher. An elderly housewife who lives close to the mosque and attended evening prayers, received it as well.

Those who tried to call the number from which the text was sent, received no response.

Many believe the messages were intended to intimidate Palestinians from engaging in political action. Particularly after Al Aqsa, one of the holiest places in Islam, has become a symbolic site in the latest chapter of the Palestinian struggle.

Some say there is reason to believe the Israeli state’s involvement explains the connection between those who received messages and their proximity to the mosque.

“It is most likely that the Israeli intelligence uses a GPS system, in order to be able to know who was in the Al-Aqsa Mosque at this time,” Mona Shtaya, an advocacy manager at Palestinian digital rights organisation 7amleh, told Middle East Eye.