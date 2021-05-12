NEW DELHI — With the surge in Covid-19 cases in parts of India, bodies are piling on the banks of Ganga – a river considered sacred by the Hindus – and its tributaries.

On Tuesday, residents discovered swollen, half-burnt bodies by the river in Buxar, an ancient district in the East Indian state of Bihar. In the upstream of the river, in one of India’s worst-hit states, Uttar Pradesh, bodies are being incinerated along the winding banks of the national river that passes through a dozen Indian states covering a distance of 2500 kilometer from the Himalayas in the north to Bay of Bengal in the east.

More than 60 percent of the river passes through three coronavirus-hit states – Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal – with blazing wooden pyres replacing the countless lamps that are lit to pacify the mighty river, which is considered to be a goddess by the Hindus.

Cleaning the holy river was one of the first and central projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was launched soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in 2014. The government “approved” about $3 billion for “conservation and rejuvenation” of the river.

In 2021, the river in Kanpur, a district in Uttar Pradesh, is at the risk of housing “hundreds of thousands of dead bodies” during monsoon, reports one of India’s main Hindi language newspapers, Dainik Bhaskar.

The paper reported the pyres in Uttar Pradesh is “falling short” of wood and the families are “forced” to relinquish Hindu customs to cremate their loved ones and rather burying “a corpse at every other step” at a “depth of three feet” escalating the risk of cadavers being swept away by rain to the river.

About 450 kilometers downstream of Kanpur – at Buxar – officially 71 decomposed bodies were found, claimed the district administration, while the unofficial count was in the hundreds. The chief administrator Aman Samir said, in neighbouring Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh some people were found “throwing the bodies into the river.”

Matiur Rahman, an editor of a Hindi language newspaper, Kalam Lok, is located in Buxar. He offered a counter to the administrator.

The bodies near Muktidham, the crematorium in Buxar, are piling as villagers got “scared.”

“The administration introduced a directive, being pressurized by media, to provide detailed reports about the cause of someone’s death. This is a difficult task for the villagers,” said Rahman. Burning up a body takes time and the villagers are afraid of being caught as in most cases they do not have proper certificates with causes mentioned.

“So they let the bodies flow in the river only to surface half a kilometer downstream at Buxar,” Rahman told TRT World.

After touching the base of about 11,000 daily cases and a rolling daily death average of less than 100 in mid-February, India accounted for “46 percent of global cases and 25% of global deaths”, said the World Health Organisation. Quoting Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the global medical journal Lancet estimated one million deaths from Covid-19 by August 01.

Many of that million possibly are lying unattended in the river in Kanpur or Buxar as the country struggles to lower the rate of infections. Reports suggest 533 of the country’s 700-plus districts are now reporting a test positivity rate of more than 10 percent, the government acknowledged on Tuesday.

Lucknow’s ordeal

Every other day, passing by the Bhainsakund cremation site, near Gomti river, a tributary of Ganga, a collage of images distract Tarun Kulbhaskar.

More so, after a wall of blue tin sheets is erected to make the crematorium in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, vanish from sight.

“The pyres disappeared but the flames are visible,” said Kulbhaskar, a 26-year-old real estate developer.

The wall was erected after visuals of pyre-flames by the Gomti went viral on social media.

A London-based teacher-educator of Lucknow Shweta Bisht told TRT World that the wall reminds him of an alcoholics’ murder of his wife in an Edgar Allan Poe story, the Black Cat. “The protagonist built a wall around the body to conceal it like the Lucknow municipality,” Bisht said.

Uttar Pradesh with 15742 deaths is not among the top states as far as the rate of infections or deaths is concerned. The state however is massively underreporting cases, experts say.

“The queues outside the crematoriums can empirically establish the depth of the crisis,” said a city-based doctor.

Kulbhaskar, who lost four of his family members including his 79-year-old father, said that he had to wait for six hours in the Bhainskund to cremate his father.

“There are two types of the pyre, the electric and the wooden ones. For the former, one will have to wait for nearly a day, and less for the wooden ones,” Kulbhaskar told TRT World. His father’s oxygen level dropped, despite having a negative test report. “It was difficult to get a bed with oxygen and by the time we got one it was late.” While the oxygen cylinders are sold at a price many times of its actual price, the non-governmental ambulance services are overcharging too. Kulbhaskar paid Rs 8000 ($110) for his father’s journey to the crematorium, a two-kilometer distance.

In the next 100 hours, Kulbhaskar’s maternal aunt, aunt’s husband, and the husband’s brother passed away. “There was no one to cremate them and reportedly outsiders were trying to acquire the property (a usual illegal practice in Lucknow) when the police intervened, locked the house, and cremated them.”