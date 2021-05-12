As Israel uses disproportionate force against Palestinians, deploying its fighter jets to bomb buildings in besieged Gaza, a narrative is being spun about how Palestinian fighters use civilians as human shields.

Across Twitter and other social media platforms, Israeli commentators and officials are vigorously pushing this line in tandem with the increase in bombardments in which 48 Palestinians, many of them civilians, have been killed up until Wednesday morning. Over 300 have also been wounded.

A patchwork of militant groups in Gaza, that put up some degree of resistance, have retaliated to Israeli aggression with homemade rockets that were fired into Israeli neighbourhoods. Five Israelis have been killed in the rocket attacks, officials say.

Israel has repeatedly used the civilian-human-shield argument to unleash its US-backed airpower on Gaza where even basic necessities have to be smuggled in because of the Israeli blockade, which has affected more than 1.8 million people for 14 years.

“What Israel has done in the past - and I can already see on several Twitter feeds that it is doing now - is that it is casting and framing the civilians it is killing in Gaza as not mere civilians but also human shields,” says Neve Gordon, a professor of international law and human rights at the Queen Mary University of London.

“International law says that it is illegitimate to use human shields. In this way Israel is placing the blame of the death of the civilians that it has killed on Hamas’s shoulders,” he tells TRT World.

The 2014 Israeli incursion into Gaza in which more than 2,100 Palestinians - two-thirds of them civilians - were killed saw similar attempts by Tel Aviv to put the blame on Hamas and other groups for high civilian casualties.

During the current crisis, the international community is often forced to rely on facts provided by Israel since it strictly controls access of independent investigators and humanitarian workers to Gaza, the coastal region that Palestinians want to include in a future state of their own.

After the 2014 war, an Amnesty International investigation wasn’t able to verify many of the Israeli claims of civilian buildings including schools being used by armed groups to fire rockets and mortars.

For instance, Israeli forces completely destroyed al-Wafa hospital in Shuja’iyyeh claiming that it was used as a rocket-launching site. But Amnesty says it wasn’t able to find evidence that would corroborate the Israeli assertion.

Raining destruction

The whole notion of using human shields can get complicated during a conflict especially when the Israeli side has superior fire power, which is backed by satellite imagery and high-tech surveillance gear.

Fighters from Hamas and other groups have to remain mobile and move launchpads from one place to another to avoid Israeli detection.