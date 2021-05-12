When hundreds of allies of the Netanyahu Government marched through the streets of Jerusalem barely two weeks ago, chanting “Death to Arabs” - did the US Government respond by saying, “Palestinians have a right to defend themselves”?

No, it did not.

When dozens of Israeli soldiers stormed al-Aqsa mosque during the final Friday prayers of Ramadan, spraying worshippers with rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas and flash bang grenades, leaving hundreds injured and dozens hospitalised – did the US Government respond by saying, “Palestinians have a right to defend themselves”?

No, it did not.

How about when Israeli warplanes bombed a residential building in Gaza on Sunday, killing 20 Palestinian civilians, including 9 children – did the US Government then say, “Palestinians have a right to defend themselves”?

No, it did not – and never once in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has the US government uttered the words those words, but what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did say on Monday, after all of the above events had taken place during the past two weeks, and only after Hamas fired rockets from Gaza in retaliation is: “Israel has a right to self-defence.”

Thus demonstrating once again that the seven most morally corruptible words in the lexicon of the US Government are “Israel has a right to self-defence.”

No other phrase has done more to distort the reality of the conflict and the comparative military power of the respective belligerents – the occupier and the occupied. The latter has none. The former is the Middle East’s most formidable military force.

It doesn’t matter how many Palestinians are killed, injured, displaced or expelled from their homes in violation of international law, as it’s doing now in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the US stubbornly refuses to offer the right of self-defence to the Palestinian people.

“Israel has a right to self-defence” is what the Obama administration said when Israeli forces killed 2,200 Palestinian civilians, including 500 children, during its 2014 invasion of Gaza. They are the same words the Trump administration offered when Israeli snipers shot and killed hundreds of unarmed Palestinian protesters, journalists and medics during the Great March of Return protests in 2018-19.

This heinous trope was exposed for all of its manipulative and deceptive qualities when a reporter asked US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Tuesday whether the Palestinians “in any way have a right to self-defence?” while pointing out that two dozen Palestinian civilians have been killed by Israeli forces during the preceding 48 hours.