WORLD
4 MIN READ
The world's most famous footballers express solidarity with Palestinians
Posting messages of support on Twitter, several football stars expressed their concern over Israel's bombing of Palestinian neighbourhoods.
The world's most famous footballers express solidarity with Palestinians
Players of Fenerbahce, Dimitris Pelkas, Mesut Ozil and Caner Erkin, t-shirts with Palestinian and Turkish flags and a message reading with "Free Palestine" to show solidarity with Palestinians over Israeli attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza Strip ahead of Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Demir Grup Sivasspor at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on May 11, 2021. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 12, 2021

Football players across the world have expressed their solidarity with Palestinians after Israeli forces attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque and bombed civilian neighbourhoods of Gaza. 

At least 43 Palestinians have been killed, including 13 children and three women, and 300 others have been wounded in Israeli airstrikes.

Amid a reckless bombing campaign launched by Israel against Palestinian civilians, considered to be more grave than the one that took place in 2014, people from all over the world have been criticising Israel for having gone rogue.

Famous football players also showed solidarity with the Palestinian people. 

The players of one of Turkey's leading football teams, Fenerbahce, took to social media to express their support for the Palestinian cause. 

From Mesut Ozil to Luis Gustavo, the Fenerbahce players wore FreePalestine t-shirts before the league match against Sivasspor on Tuesday. 

Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah called on world leaders, including Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to intervene immediately and help stop the killing of innocent Palestinians.

Salah changed his profile picture on Twitter, instead posting a picture of him taken in the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The picture went viral with tens of thousands of Twitter users retweeting it. 

Salah’s teammate Sadio Mane described the attacks as “heartbreaking.”

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, whose team won its second Premier League championship yesterday, posted the Palestinian flag along with its iconic independence symbol on his Twitter timeline. He also used the hashtag #Palestine #SaveSheikhJarrah.

RECOMMENDED

Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi shared a striking photo of a Palestinian girl exchanging words with Israeli police after she was arrested. 

Famous French player Franck Ribery, who won numerous titles with Bayern Munich, tweeted, #FreePalestine.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba also showed his support for the Palestinian people in a post on social media.

"The world needs peace and love. It will soon be said. Let us all love one another. #PRAYFORPALESTINE," Pogba said on Instagram.

In a Twitter post, Fenerbahce's Mame Thiam quoted a verse from the Quran,

"O humanity! Indeed, Allah’s promise is true. So do not let the life of this world deceive you, nor let the Chief Deceiver deceive you about Allah," Surah Fatir verse 5.

The players of Chile's Primera Division de Chile (Chilean Premier League) expressed their solidarity by wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh before their fixture against Colo-Colo in Santiago on Saturday.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.  

Palestinians protesting on behalf of the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that hasn't been recognised by the international community.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded