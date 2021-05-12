As violence continues to spasm in Jerusalem, most notably in Shaikh Jarrah where Jewish nationalists have been attempting to evict Palestinians and at the al-Aqsa mosque compound, the seemingly inevitable and disproportionate cycle of Israeli airstrikes and Palestinian rockets continues to spiral. Arab states, who recently normalised relations with Israel, now risk undermining their political credibility in the region and beyond.

In the wake of the Abraham accords signed between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as the secondary normalisation deals struck with Israel by Morocco and Sudan respectively, the conventional thinking was that these states would gain more influence over Israel when it came to the Palestinian situation. This includes Saudi Arabia, and although it did not succumb to pressure to officially normalise relations with Israel, it is widely believed to have approved of the deals.

In fact, the Abraham Accords in particular were largely justified on the basis that normalisation supposedly prevented Israeli annexation of the West Bank. Not only would this have represented the final nail in the coffin of the two-state solution believed by many to have already been on its deathbed, but it would also have, according to an official statement carried by UAE state news agency Wam, represented “a dangerous development that would undermine international efforts to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict."

Annexation would of course pose a major problem for the arguably fractured Arab consensus that still calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state on the lands occupied by Israel in the course of the 1967 war, hence the argument that normalising relations with Israel would serve to advance the cause of peace.

This latter point is disputed by many who are familiar with the region. They have argued that rather than representing a historic opportunity for peace, the deals merely reflect bilateral interests and hedging of bets in the region’s shifting geopolitical environment.

While the potential long-term consequences of the deals remain open to numerous possibilities, they did clearly serve to undermine the long-held Arab consensus on the principle of 'land for peace'. Consequently, a perception has been created amongst both the Israeli public and political leadership that forging agreements with Arab states no longer requires Israel to withdraw from occupied territory or deal justly with the millions of Palestinians under occupation.

In other words, any remaining ounce of external pressure that Israel might have felt from Arab states to come to terms with the Palestinians before their presence in the region could be normalised has arguably been completely washed away.

The brazenness of Israeli actions today, at Al-Aqsa, in Sheikh Jarrah and now in Gaza is at least partly the fruits of normalisation deals that have effectively entailed Israel calling the bluff of its new Arab ‘partners’.

A muted response

Beyond the expected and largely empty rage from the Arab League, the response from Arab states, particularly those who have recently normalised relations with Israel, has been largely muted.

While, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have all condemned Israeli incursions into the al-Aqsa compound, and called on Israel to respect the right of Palestinians to worship freely, they have largely glossed over the issues of ongoing evictions in Sheikh Jarrah and other violations including the attacks on Gaza as part of the ongoing siege of the enclave.