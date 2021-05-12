The death toll from Israeli air strikes on Gaza has climbed to 67, including 17 children, as the UN warned of "full-scale war".

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Wednesday six women were among the victims, while a total of 388 people were injured.

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz vowed more attacks on embattled Gaza before considering a ceasefire.

"The army will continue to attack to bring a total, long-term quiet. Only when we reach that goal will we be able to speak about a truce," Gantz said.

At least six people have died in Israel since the start of Israeli military action on Gaza, one of them a soldier hit by a missile fired from Gaza.

Israeli warplanes also shelled a building near the headquarters of the Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza. Meanwhile, the coast of northern Gaza was shelled by Israeli boats.

This is the heaviest offensive between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in Gaza and has prompted international concern that the situation could spiral out of control.

Gazans' homes shook and the sky lit up from Israeli attacks, outgoing rockets and Israeli air defence missiles intercepting them. At least 30 explosions were heard within a matter of minutes just after dawn on Wednesday.

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland tweeted: "Stop the fire immediately. We're escalating towards a full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation. "The cost of war in Gaza is devastating & is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working with all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now," he wrote.

Hamas' Gaza commander killed

Palestinian group Hamas confirmed that its Gaza commander was killed in an Israeli air strike on Wednesday.

Bassem Issa was the highest-ranking military figure in Hamas to be killed Israel since 2014. Wednesday's statement was the first time Hamas acknowledged the death of militants in this round of fighting with Israel.

The armed wing of Hamas said Issa was killed “along with a few of his fellow brothers of leaders and holy fighters”.

Israel’s internal security agency said a series of air strikes had killed Issa as well as the head of rocket development and cyber warfare, the head of rocket production, and the Hamas engineering chief.

Israel's attacks on Gaza follow weeks of violence against Palestinians amid spiking tensions in Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.