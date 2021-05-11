A deadly confrontation between Israel and Gaza sparked by weeks of Israeli aggression in occupied Jerusalem has escalated as Israel unleashed new air strikes on Gaza, flattening a 13-storey building there followed by a barrage of rockets at Israeli capital by Gaza's resistance groups.

Death toll climbed to nearly 35, including children, on Tuesday in Gaza which has seen Israeli attacks from land, air, and sea. At least 220 others were injured.

Rocket fire from Hamas, which said its attacks were meant to force Israeli forces out of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, killed at least three Israelis.

A 13-storey residential block in besieged Gaza collapsed after being struck by an Israeli air strike, witnesses said.

Video footage on Tuesday night showed three plumes of thick, black smoke rising from the building, its upper storeys still intact as they fell.

Electricity in the surrounding area went out, and residents were using flashlights.

Residents of the building and people living nearby fled the area.

So far there have been no reports of casualties.

Late into the night, Gaza residents reported their homes shaking and the sky lighting up with near-constant Israeli strikes.

Rockets land in Tel Aviv

Shortly after the attack, Hamas said they would respond by firing rockets at Tel Aviv. Several people were reported wounded in Tel Aviv.

The Israel Airports Authority said it had halted take-offs at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport "to allow defence of (the) nation's skies."

Air raid sirens and explosions were heard around the city, and the skies were lit up by the streaks of multiple interceptor missiles launched towards the incoming rockets.

Pedestrians ran for shelter, and diners streamed out of Tel Aviv restaurants while others flattened themselves on pavements as the sirens sounded.

"We are now carrying out our promise," Hamas's armed wing said. "The Qassam Brigades are launching their biggest rocket strike against Tel Aviv and its suburbs, with 130 rockets, in response to the enemy's targeting of residential towers."

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said a 50-year-old woman was killed when a rocket hit a building in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion, and that two women had been killed in rocket strikes on the southern city of Ashkelon.

But the Israeli military said many of the rockets fired from Gaza had fallen short and that Israel's Iron Dome air defences had intercepted the bulk of those that made it across the border.

Israel targets blockaded Gaza from land, air and now sea after unleashing gunboats that struck beaches, journalist Nizar Sadawi reported from the Palestinian enclave.

'Just the beginning'

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to continue attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

In a nationally televised speech late on Tuesday, he said Hamas "have paid, and will pay a heavy price."

He said Israel will press ahead with an intensified operation, but said "it will take time" to complete the mission.