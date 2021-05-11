A deliberate "campaign" to prevent farming is unfolding in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray, a top regional official has said, warning that the result will be "starvation."

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray in November to topple the region's once dominant ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

"There is a campaign that has been started to prevent farming. Regrettably, this campaign is being done by some of those tasked with law enforcement," Abebe Gebrehiwot, deputy head of Tigray's interim government, said in an interview with a state-run network that aired Monday night.

The effort includes telling Tigrayan farmers they aren't allowed to farm and blocking seeds from reaching parts of the northern region, said Abebe, an official appointed by the Addis Ababa government who is in charge of economic affairs.

READ MORE: Eritrean troops 'block and loot' food aid in Ethiopia's Tigray

Efforts to stop farming

Affected areas include Shire, currently home to tens of thousands of displaced Tigrayans, and Hawzen, which has seen intense fighting in recent days, he said.

Vehicles transporting seeds are being blocked from moving beyond an area known as Kobo, just south of Tigray, he said.

"Efforts to prevent the entry of seeds and efforts to stop farming have no other message than perhaps, 'Let the people of Tigray perish with starvation," Abebe said in the interview with Tigray TV.

Abebe did not specify who was behind the "campaign," but his comments pointed to some of the tensions in the region.

READ MORE: UN says aid situation worsening in Tigray, no Eritrean pullout

Regional fighting continues

Prime Minister Abiy had promised the fighting — which he said came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps — would end quickly.