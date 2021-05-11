The US made history as the country with the most Covid-19-related deaths and the highest vaccination rate. When I look at the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, the US has to date 32 million cases and almost 600,000 deaths.

With an average of 52,000 new cases per day, the pandemic still has not been overcome in the country. The Covid-19 variant, known as B.1.1.7, which first appeared in England last autumn, has been detected in 50 states and Washington DC.

There is an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the 18–24 age group, some of the reasons could be the early easing of measures in some states, and the emergence of more contagious and deadly variants of the coronavirus.

There is a clear conflict between the Biden administration and some Republican governors over measures. Twenty-five state governments currently require people to wear face coverings in most public settings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

President Biden has been quite successful in fighting Covid-19, especially when it comes to vaccine distribution and execution. While an average of 2.4 million doses of vaccines are administered daily, 45 percent of adults have already received their first dose and 32.8 percent have been fully vaccinated.

President Biden says the goal of 200 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations in 100 Days has been met. That’s an outstanding success for the Biden administration. Vaccines can be had by appointment in several places, from stores near houses to vaccination tents set up in specific parking lots. I had my two doses last month and have had no side effects so far. I hear many Turks who have valid visas coming to the US to get their vaccine for free since there is a 17 day lock-down in Turkey.

Vaccines developed by Pfizer-BionTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are being distributed across all US states. However, the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) temporarily suspended the use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson after cases of blood clots were observed in some patients.

So far, 8.5 million doses of the single-shot J&J vaccine have been administered throughout the country, and very few cases of side effects have been recorded. However, in the context of rapid vaccine deployment, the short suspension of the J&J vaccine distribution did not impact the deployment rate in general.