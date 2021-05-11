The distressing scenes of indiscriminate Israeli violence in Sheikh Jarrah against unarmed Palestinian civilians has seen an outpouring of solidarity from all corners of the globe.

One such poignant moment was captured in the world of sport over the past weekend, when players from the Primera Division de Chile (Chilean Premier League) expressed their solidarity by wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh before their fixture against Colo-Colo in Santiago on Saturday.

What many might not know is those donning keffiyehs play for the first division Club Deportivo Palestino – a club originally created to represent a people more than 13,000 kilometres away, and today remains an enduring symbol of collective Palestinian identity.

“Palestine is an important part of our identity as a team,” said the club’s president Jorge Uauy. “Palestinian symbols, such as the keffiyeh, show the connection we have to our motherland. We need to stand together against adversity.”

Uauy emphasised that the idea to wear the keffiyeh originated from the players themselves. “This shows the world that our players understand what playing for Palestine means; that we are more than a football club. That makes me very proud.”

Popularly known as Palestine’s “second national team” – its uniforms are steeped in the Palestinian tricolours red, green and white – Palestino was officially established in 1920 by Palestinian immigrants in the southern city of Osorno.

How did that come about?

It might come as a surprise but Chile is believed to be home to the largest Palestinian community outside the Middle East, numbering between 450,000 and half a million.

The earliest group of migrants arrived in 1885 fleeing the Crimean War. The next batch arrived during World War I, and another wave followed the 1948 Palestine war and creation of Israel.

It was a gruelling trip: those who arrived in Argentina would then have to use mule-powered transport to cross the Andes. The other alternative was to traverse the Strait of Magellan, across the Atlantic to the Pacific.

More than three-quarters of Palestinian immigrants moved to Chile between 1900 and 1930. They were mainly from four villages: Belen, Beit Jala, Beit Sahour and Beit Safafa, primarily small-scale farmers and artisans.

95 percent of the community are Christian, which helped with an otherwise difficult integration period into their new Andean surroundings. A very conservative society at the time, Palestinians were treated as second-class immigrants compared to their European counterparts.

Societal hostility also led many to marry outside the community. But before long, they became a relatively prosperous minority, especially involved in the country’s textile and fabric industries.