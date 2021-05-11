For over a thousand years after the decline of the Roman Empire and before the beginning of the Renaissance, Europe descended into dark ages, and civilization was caught in the age of decadence. The entire continent had taken a long holiday from scientific thinking and other branches of learning.

But between the 8th and 13th century, when Europe was reeling from intellectual decay, it was Baghdad that shone as a "city upon a hill". It hosted the House of Wisdom, also known as the Grand Library of Baghdad, where philosophers, polymaths, poets, mathematicians and astrologers from around the world and from different faiths— Christians, Jewish, Muslims, Zoorastrians — devoted themselves to knowledge building.

According to Esref Altas, an associate professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University, the House of Wisdom was an intellectually vibrant place which was mainly driven by its cosmopolitanism, something that was "never seen before".

“This, in turn, led to the emergence of a common understanding of science and philosophy around the Mediterranean basin. Different nations mobilized around the same ideal of knowledge, and a standard culture came into existence. It is an example of a holistic information activity in which the library, translation, interpretation and production coexisted,” Altas, who is an expert in Islamic history, told TRT World.

“First of all, Bayt al-Hikmah (the house of wisdom) was not just a library but a treasure of that time. And more importantly, it was able to bring together scientists from different fields without any distinction of identity,” he added.

Explaining the roots of this iconic constitution, Professor Mustafa Demir from Selcuk University, an expert in history, human civilisation and the Middle Ages, told TRT World that while the Umayyad period passed as "the period of conquests", it was replaced by Abbasids in 750. The arrival of Abbasids, he said, radically altered both the world and Islamic history.

Professor Demir said the rulers of the Abbasid era exhibited delicate statesmanship as they were skilled administrators and believed in not just expansion but also strengthening the state and the culture around it.

“The Abbasids, on the other hand, moved towards establishing institutions rather than focusing only on conquests. They created large cities and Baghdad became a symbol of their cultural advancement. Founded in 756, Baghdad became the most populous city in the world 30 years later, we estimate it had 800,000 inhabitants,” Demir told TRT World..

The history professor added that the Abbasids, somewhat inspired by the models of the ancient Persian Empire, formed an administrative unit in Baghdad and established Hizanetul Hikmah (library of services). Between 750 AD and 800 AD, the first attempts to build a grand library began during the reign of Caliph Al-Mansur.

"Abbasid caliph Al Ma’mun was the philosopher caliph, son of Harun Al-Rashid and belonged to the Mutezile sect. When he deposed his brother from power and came to Baghdad as Caliph, there were 20-30 greatest scholars in his lifetime. He then converted Hizanetul Hikmah into the Bayt al-Hikmah, the House of Wisdom.”