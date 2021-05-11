An unfinished 20-metre-long escape tunnel was discovered at an immigration detention centre in Australia on Monday, highlighting the plight of asylum seekers held as long-term detainees in the country.

The tunnel that the guards discovered was only dug three metres deep under drawers in one of the rooms in the Falcon compound of Yongah Hill detention centre, created through the use of makeshift tools including utensils, parts of a fridge and a wooden drawer.

The footage released shows the hole was only big enough to take one person at a time.

But the unfinished attempt was still quite advanced, and it had already passed the two inner fences, according to Ian Rintoul of the Refugee Action Coalition, who first revealed the presence of the tunnel.

"Another five metres would have got them beyond the outer perimeter fence,” he told ABC News.

In return, “all detainees have been accounted for and remain in detention," ABC reported a spokesperson for the Australian Border Force saying.

Asylum seekers as long-term detainees

For refugee advocates, it highlights the prolonged detention of asylum seekers in the detention facility where 320 people are held.

According to Border Force statistics, 140 of those are asylum seekers and 180 of them are non-citizens whose visas were cancelled because the Department of Immigration and Citizenship (‘DIAC’) wasn’t convinced of their ‘good character.’

While the cancellation of a visa on character grounds can indicate a criminal record, it can also mean that the asylum seeker is seen as a potential of a crime that they have never committed. An unknown period of detention is among the consequences.