At least 28 Palestinians, including 10 children, have been killed and more than 150 others wounded as Israeli warplanes continued to strike blockaded Gaza on the second day of its brutal aggression.

The renewed Israeli aggression comes on top of the military raids in Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank in which 700 unarmed Palestinians have been wounded in the past 24 hours.

Israel unleashed its air power on Gaza early on Tuesday as an embattled patchwork of Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza vowed to retaliate as most of the world continues to ignore the plight of Palestinians.

A 13-storey residential block in Gaza collapsed after being hit by an Israeli air strike, witnesses said.

Video footage showed three plumes of thick, black smoke rising from the tower, its upper storeys still intact as they fell.

Electricity in the area around the building went out, and residents were using flashlights.

Shortly after the attack, Hamas and other resistance groups said they would respond by firing rockets at Tel Aviv.

Air raid sirens and explosions were heard around the city and Channel 12 television said there had been a direct rocket hit on a building in the suburb of Holon.

Israel halted all flights from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport.

"We are now carrying out our promise," Hamas's armed wing said in a statement. "The Qassam Brigades are launching their biggest rocket strike against Tel Aviv and its suburbs, with 130 rockets, in response to the enemy's targeting of residential towers."

Hours earlier, Israel had sent 80 jets to bomb Gaza and massed tanks on the security fence as rocket barrages hit Israeli towns for a second day, deepening further its aggression.

It was not immediately clear if the building had been fully evacuated, or if there were casualties.

.Ashraf al Kidra, a spokesman for the ministry, said Israel's "relentless assault" was overwhelming the health care system, which has been struggling with a Covid-19 outbreak.

Netanyahu to escalate violence

The Israeli army announced the launch of Operation Guardian of the Walls late on Monday against Gaza, the heavily controlled Palestinian area where food and medicines can enter only after Israeli permission.

Israel insists its air attack was in response to the many rockets that were fired from Gaza into southern Israel. Most of the rockets are homemade, manufactured in makeshift workshops using scrap metal.

Israel said on Tuesday two women were killed from the rocket attacks in southern city of Ashkelon, the first Israeli deaths in the current fighting.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said officials decided to "increase both the strength and rate of the strikes."

Egypt reached out to Israel to calm tensions in Jerusalem but was met with indifference, its top diplomat told an emergency Arab League meeting on Tuesday on the crisis.

Gaza escalation

Israeli military said it was sending troop reinforcements to the Gaza border and the defence minister ordered the mobilisation of 5,000 reserve soldiers.

Israeli warplanes targeted military sites as well as civilian residences and quarantine facilities in southern Gaza, Gaza-based journalist Nizar Sadawi reported.

Israeli tanks deployed near security fence with Gaza are also attacking the blockaded Palestinian enclave, he said.

READ MORE:Israel kills 20 Palestinians in Gaza, wounds hundreds in Al Aqsa raid

Islamic Jihad, one of the main Palestinian groups in Gaza, said that two of its commanders were killed in Israeli air strikes targeting the enclave.

Sources within the group said the strikes in central Gaza City, also "wounded eight people, including a woman and her two children."

Arab League blames Israel

Meanwhile, Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit described the Israeli air strikes as "indiscriminate and irresponsible."