Israel and some of its allies, particularly the US, have long portrayed illegal settlements as a side issue, describing settlers as a far-right fringe that do not represent wider Israeli society.

But some experts think that the formation of modern Israel is an outcome of a settler-colonial political project that aims to replace a native Palestinian population with settlers from other countries. As a result, they think that the expansion of illegal settlements, step-by-step, is an indispensable part of the country’s annexation of Palestinian lands.

In Sheikh Jarrah, the famous middle-class East Jerusalem neighbourhood known for its distinctive Palestinian identity, Israel has once again shown its settler-colonial character, allowing far-right settlers to orchestrate another violent takeover of Palestinian homes last week. Israeli action, which has been enforced by a court eviction decision, has triggered large Palestinian protests.

What is happening in Sheikh Jarrah might also amount to a war crime, a recent EU statement suggested, seeing it as an “alarming” development. Israeli settlements across Palestine are illegal, violating international law.

“Israel is conducting an ever-increasing campaign to forcibly remove Palestinians from Jerusalem, including in Sheikh Jarrah, and replace them with far-right Jewish settlers, all supported by a largely compliant political, media and legal establishment,” says Antony Loewenstein, an independent journalist, author and filmmaker, who was based in East Jerusalem from 2016 until 2020.

“What's happening there fits the exact definition of settler-colonialism,” Loewenstein tells TRT World.

But what is the definition of a settler-colonial state?

“Simply put: all settler colonies constitute a continuous process of land annexation, whereby native inhabitants are removed and settlers from elsewhere are brought to occupy the land,” wrote Mark Muhannad Ayyash, associate professor of sociology at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year in a commentary.

Like some other prominent academics, Ayyash also thinks that Israel perfectly fits into that description of the settler-colonial state. Leading scholars’ conclusion is that “Israel is the product of a national settler-colonial project,” he wrote.

Occupation is a hallmark

Ayyash draws attention to the fact that many nation-states have annexed lands from others in different times and in different ways. But beyond merely annexing land, “the settler-colonial state’s distinguishing feature is that it does not come into being and cannot continue to exist without claiming sovereignty over land that is forcefully taken from its native inhabitants,” according to Ayyash.

In the past, many European states had colonies across the world. But when countries like the UK, France, the Netherlands, Italy and others left their colonies, they continued to exist as nation-states in their homelands.

But in the case of the settler-colonial state, that cannot be possible because the political structure’s survival is directly related to the occupation itself. If Israel decided to end its occupation across the lands of historical Palestine, it would cease to exist as a sovereign state.

As Israel has continued to annex lands from Palestinians since its inception in 1948, “the settler colony can only claim its sovereignty through the eradication and erasure of native sovereignty,” Ayyash wrote.

Most recently in Sheikh Jarrah, which takes its name from a 12th-century Arab physician to Saladin, the Muslim conqueror of Jerusalem and the Holy Land, Israel’s attempt to eradicate the Palestinian identity has been crystal clear.

“What’s happening in Sheikh Jarrah and the Al Aqsa Mosque is the continuation of the Zionist onslaught on Palestinian rights,” says Sami al Arian, a prominent Palestinian-American professor, who is now leading the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (GIGA) at Istanbul Zaim University. Al Aqsa mosque, located in occupied East Jerusalem, is Islam’s third holiest site.

“The Zionist movement’s main goal is to depopulate Palestine from its people and its residents and to bring Jewish settlers in their place. That has always been the Zionist goal and that’s what is taking place today,” Arian tells TRT World.

Zionism, the founding ideology of Israel, was developed by Theodor Herzl, a Jewish-Austrian journalist who suggested in his book, the Jewish State, that Jewish emigration to Palestine should be organised in a steady way to replace the Palestinian population.

“Mainstream Zionism has falsely believed, since the establishment of the state in 1948, that Jews have the right to settle the entire land of Palestine and Israel and either ethnically cleanse Palestinians or make their lives unbearable. Sadly, what's happening now is a natural extension of more than 70 years of Israeli history,” says Loewenstein, the independent journalist.