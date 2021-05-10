On April 14 this year, US President Joe Biden finally announced the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Not an entirely unexpected decision given Biden’s pessimistic views as a senator and then vice president. The subsequent uproar both in domestic US political circles and internationally has generated a never-ending debate mostly criticising the US president’s decision to end America’s participation in the Afghan war.

However, despite the 'end' for the US, for the majority of Afghans, the conflict continues and indeed it is the Afghans that have suffered most, not the Americans. It is Afghanistan’s war, not America’s.

Prominent Austrian-Afghan journalist, Emran Feroz, called out the cynicism of the sceptics or romantics calling it a calamity i.e. the American pull out. According to him the Afghan on Afghan violence continues with no sign or impact whether the Americans stay or not. He went on and challenged Trump’s former National Security Adviser, H R McMaster on how America imposed criminals in positions of power, prolonging Afghan suffering after 9/11.

A recent Washington Post survey backed up those views. Whilst the British Chief of Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter said the pull out could risk a civil war, it is safe to argue that Afghanistan has been in a civil war for quite some time.

The question of a civil war

As many Western officials such as General Carter fear a civil war, a careful reading of prominent Afghans' statements makes it clear it is virtually a civil war in any case.

While there are several different definitions of what constitutes a civil war, The American Academy of Arts & Sciences featuring top academics such as Francis Fukuyama, Nancy Lindborg, and Stephen Krasner summed it up as: ‘when a state goes into violent conflict with a non-state actor that indeed is a civil war.’

Bilal Sarwary, one of the most well-known Afghan journalists, on the day of the US announcement, shrugged that the Biden announcement meant nothing as the Taliban would continue to hurt and kill Afghan civilians and security forces.

Like many others including the Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani, Bilal had always characterised the Doha deal as a US-Taliban deal rather than an intra-Afghan dialogue. To further make this point, President Ghani, in his interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, rebuked the Trump administration saying that they should have cooperated with the Afghan government and not a non-state actor such as the Taliban.

Ghani’s first vice president and long-term security Tsar of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh also echoed his president’s views, following Biden’s announcement. He said Afghan forces would continue attacking the Taliban and carrying on the fight. With both Saleh and Ghani calling out the Taliban and that their peace would not work, there seems to be a clear deadlock.