WORLD
4 MIN READ
Over 2,100 migrants arrive on Italian isle of Lampedusa in a day
The island's mayor appealed to the Italian government to deal with the issue after local media reported that many people took to sleeping on mattresses outdoors after the housing centre had filled up.
Over 2,100 migrants arrive on Italian isle of Lampedusa in a day
Migrants gesture as they approach aboard a coast guard vessel, part of the hundreds that arrived packed on boats, on the southern island of Lampedusa, Italy on May 9, 2021. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
May 10, 2021

Several hundred more migrants have reached a tiny Italian island before dawn, swelling to past 2,100 the number of arrivals in some 24 hours.

Italian state radio said four boats arrived at Lampedusa island after being escorted the last miles to port early on Monday by Italian coast guard or custom police vessels. 

The 635 latest arrivals followed more than 1,400 who arrived on Sunday.

Human traffickers often take advantage of calm seas to launch unseaworthy boats toward European shores.

The radio said many people slept on mattresses outdoors after Lampedusa’s migrant housing center, which had been empty until Sunday, had filled up. 

Hundreds more were being transferred to an unused passenger ferry offshore for quarantine until they can be tested for Covid-19.

Sunday's steady stream of migrant boats arriving at the 20-square-kilometre (about 8-square mile) island, which is closer to northern Africa than to the Italian mainland, was the biggest number of migrants to come ashore in a single day at an Italian port this year.

READ MORE:EU-Turkey refugee deal: Five years on

Calls for a naval blockade

Il Giornale di Sicilia, a Sicilian daily, said just before midnight a boat dispatched by the port captain's office aided a fishing boat with 352 migrants aboard, some 16 kilometers (9 nautical miles) from the island. 

A few hours later, another coast guard motorboat took aboard 87 men in a boat farther out at sea, while successive hours saw more boats and their passengers reach the island, the newspaper said. 

Among them were at least 13 women and eight children, the daily said.

On Sunday, the island's mayor appealed to the Italian government to deal with the sea migrant issue, and national political leaders chimed in, too.

RECOMMENDED

Right-wing anti-migrant leader Matteo Salvini, whose League party is part of Premier Mario Draghi's wide-ranging coalition, is pressing for a huddle with Draghi. 

Giorgia Meloni, a far-right opposition leader, insisted that Italy immediately set up a naval blockade to thwart Libya-based traffickers from launching more vessels.

READ MORE:Over 400 migrants land on Italian shores as authorities block rescue ship

Spring surge

In recent years there have been similar surges in springtime in the number of migrant arrivals. 

Several years ago, a few thousand migrants rescued at sea arrived in one day, as more than 100,000 people in some years were plucked to safety from unseaworthy boats, by military vessels, charity ships or cargo vessels.

So far this year, more than 14,000 people have reached Italy's shores. 

Last month, a rubber dinghy deflated in the Mediterranean north of Libya, and passengers' phone calls for help, relayed to Libya, Malta and Italy, failed to save them. 

About 130 migrants were believed to have perished in that shipwreck.

Italy has insisted, mainly unsuccessfully, that fellow European Union nations take in many of the migrants. 

Many are fleeing poverty in their African or Asian homelands and are eventually denied asylum.

READ MORE:Turkey accuses Greece of pushing back 80,000 refugees, violating law

SOURCE:AP
Explore
After exile and inheritance, can Tarique Rahman turn BNP into a governing force?
By Zia Chowdhury
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
Inside Xi’s purge of China’s top generals and the battle for control
By Murat Sofuoglu
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan