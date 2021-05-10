Several hundred more migrants have reached a tiny Italian island before dawn, swelling to past 2,100 the number of arrivals in some 24 hours.

Italian state radio said four boats arrived at Lampedusa island after being escorted the last miles to port early on Monday by Italian coast guard or custom police vessels.

The 635 latest arrivals followed more than 1,400 who arrived on Sunday.

Human traffickers often take advantage of calm seas to launch unseaworthy boats toward European shores.

The radio said many people slept on mattresses outdoors after Lampedusa’s migrant housing center, which had been empty until Sunday, had filled up.

Hundreds more were being transferred to an unused passenger ferry offshore for quarantine until they can be tested for Covid-19.

Sunday's steady stream of migrant boats arriving at the 20-square-kilometre (about 8-square mile) island, which is closer to northern Africa than to the Italian mainland, was the biggest number of migrants to come ashore in a single day at an Italian port this year.

Calls for a naval blockade

Il Giornale di Sicilia, a Sicilian daily, said just before midnight a boat dispatched by the port captain's office aided a fishing boat with 352 migrants aboard, some 16 kilometers (9 nautical miles) from the island.

A few hours later, another coast guard motorboat took aboard 87 men in a boat farther out at sea, while successive hours saw more boats and their passengers reach the island, the newspaper said.

Among them were at least 13 women and eight children, the daily said.

On Sunday, the island's mayor appealed to the Italian government to deal with the sea migrant issue, and national political leaders chimed in, too.