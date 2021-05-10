More than 215 Palestinians have been hurt, including 153 who were hospitalised after Israeli security forces stormed Islam’s third holiest site, Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israeli security forces fired stun grenades to disperse thousands of Palestinians gathered in in the courtyard of the Al Aqsa compound after morning prayers.

Many Palestinians stayed in the compound following the prayers to keep watch in order to prevent a possible raid by hardline Israeli nationalists.