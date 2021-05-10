Imran Khan on Sunday performed the Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, during his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

As a special gesture, the Prime Minister was granted access inside the holy Kaaba, also called Baitullah.

Khan prayed for peace and prosperity for his country as well as for all Muslims of the world.

On Saturday, he visited the Sacred Prophetic Chamber, also known as Al Hujratu n-nabawiyatu l-sharifa, which means a rare honour for visitors in Medina.

The Sacred Chamber was once the house of Aisha, one of the wives of the Prophet Muhammad, who has played an important role in the life of the Prophet, as well as in spreading the word of Islam.

Khan kicked off a two-day visit on Friday to Saudi Arabia, a traditionally close ally but with whom relations have been strained for months.