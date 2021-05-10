Israel has killed 20 Palestinians, including nine children, and wounded 65 others in blockaded Gaza, Health Ministry officials said, following an Israeli raid on Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem that left over 300 Palestinians wounded.

The evening air strikes by Israel on Monday drastically escalated what already are heightened tensions throughout the region following weeks of aggression and onslaught by Israeli police and illegal settlers on Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem that have threatened to become a wider conflict.

The death toll made it one of the bloodiest days of Israeli aggression in several years.

At least seven members of one family, including three children, were killed in an explosion in northern Gaza.

Bodies of nine people, including three children, and several other people wounded have been brought to the Beit Hanoun Hospital in the northern Gaza, Ashraf al Qudra, a ministry spokesperson, said in a statement.

Earlier Gaza Health Ministry said the Palestinians were killed "in a series of strikes in northern Gaza".

Israeli air strikes came Gaza-based Hamas said it fired rockets in response to Israeli aggression and "crimes" against Palestinians at Al Aqsa Mosque compound, where Israeli forces wounded hundreds since Monday morning.

"We have started, and I repeat started, to attack military targets in Gaza," Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

Conricus confirmed that Israeli forces had targeted "a Hamas military operative," while Hamas sources in Gaza confirmed to AFP news agency that one of its commanders had been killed.

US said it "recognises Israel's legitimate right to defend itself and to defend its people and its territory."

Storming of Al Aqsa

Hundreds of Palestinians were wounded after Israeli police forcibly removed worshippers from Al Aqsa Mosque, medics said, while radical Israelis cancelled a planned march to commemorate Israel's illegal annexation of the city in 1967.

Israeli forces stormed Islam's third holiest site with stun grenades targeting thousands of Palestinians who had gathered in the compound after morning prayers, some of whom are reported to have suffered serious wounds.

At least 305 Palestinians have been wounded during the raid, Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement.

"Seven of them are in serious condition," it said.

Three people lost one eye each, said surgeon Firas Abu Akari at East Jerusalem's Maqassed hospital.

The agency earlier said that some of its employees were prevented from entering the compound.

Loud booms and angry screams echoed from the ancient stone walls of the compound, revered by both Jews and Muslims, where tear gas filled the air and the ground was littered with stun grenade fragments, plastic bullets and other debris.

Israeli police retreated from the site after a four-hour assault against Palestinians with tear gas, plastic bullets and sound bombs.

Israeli ultra-nationalists' march cancelled

Earlier police barred Jewish worshippers from visiting the site on Monday, which Israelis mark as "Jerusalem Day" to celebrate Israel's illegal annexation of the Palestinian city in 1967.

The police changed the route of a planned march by hardline Israeli ultra-nationalists through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, an annual event widely perceived as a provocative display of Jewish hegemony over the occupied city.

The original route had planned to go through Damascus Gate and into the Muslim Quarter of the Old City and on to the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray.

Instead, the route has been changed to reach the Western Wall, in the Jewish Quarter, in a more roundabout way.

Later in the evening, organisers said they cancelled the planned rally citing police curbs.

Vigil at Al Aqsa

Thousands of Palestinians performed their morning prayers in Al Aqsa in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

After the prayer, Palestinians held a demonstration in the courtyard of the mosque compound.

After the demonstration, many Palestinians stayed in the compound to keep watch in order to prevent a possible raid by hardline Israeli nationalists. The Palestinians built barricades at some points with wood and materials that they found.

Hours later, Israeli police started firing tear gas and stun grenades on Palestinian protesters inside the holy site as protesters responded by throwing stones and other objects.

Fanatic Jewish organisations have made a call for a raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Turkey condemns Israeli aggression