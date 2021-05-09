Dogecoin had lost more than a third of its price, after Tesla chief and cryptocurrency supporter Elon Musk called it a 'hustle' during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.

Dogecoin was quoted as low as $0.416 on crypto exchange Binance, down 36 percent from levels around $0.65 before the show.

The billionaire Tesla Inc chief executive hosted the SNL show at 11:30 0330 GMT on Sunday.

Social media joke becomes speculator's dream

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts had for days been eager to see what he would say, after his tweets this year turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.

Asked 'what is dogecoin', Musk replied, "It's the future of currency. It's an unstoppable financial vehicle that’s going to take over the world."

When a show cast member Michael Che countered, "So, it's a hustle?", Musk replied, "Yeah, it's a hustle," and laughed.

Musk is the rare business mogul to have been asked to host the venerable comedy TV show. His appearance on the iconic late-night show puts Musk back in the spotlight just as Tesla's stock is losing steam following last year's monster rally.

The unconventional CEO has posted numerous comments about cryptocurrencies on Twitter and criticised regular cash for having negative real interest rates.

"Only a fool wouldn't look elsewhere," he said in February.

Musk effects in cryptocurrency

His cryptic tweets "Doge" and "Dogecoin is the people's crypto" that month kicked off a rally in dogecoin - created as a parody on the more mainstream Bitcoin and Ethereum.