The US Navy's Fifth Fleet has seized a huge cache of "illicit" Russian and Chinese weapons from a stateless dhow sailing in international waters of the North Arabian Sea.

The Fifth Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, said on Sunday the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey intercepted the vessel and discovered the cargo during a routine boarding, in a two-day operation on May 6-7.

"The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers," it said in a statement.

The arms are in US custody and their source and intended destination is under investigation, it said.

Vessel released