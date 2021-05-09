Chad's military has claimed victory in its weeks-long battle with northern rebels that led to the death of President Idriss Deby on the battlefield.

Crowds in the capital N'Djamena cheered on Sunday as soldiers returned from the front line in a column of tanks and armoured vehicles.

"The triumphant return of the army to the barracks today heralds the end of operations and Chad's victory," the army's Chief of the General Staff Abakar Abdelkerim Daoud told reporters.

The rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) did not respond to a request for comment.

The transitional military authorities have previously said they had defeated the rebels only for fighting to continue.

The fighting and broader political instability are being closely watched.

Captured rebels shown to press

Chad is a key power in central Africa and a longtime Western ally against militants across the Sahel region.

At an army base in N'Djamena, dozens of captured rebels sat in the dirt, on display for the assembled press.

FACT fighters crossed the border from Libya in April to take a stand against Deby, whose 30-year rule they opposed.